91-year-old woman missing from Tucson-area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who went missing Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 16.

According to Pima County sheriff’s deputies, 91-year-old Juanita Ghorm was last seen around 3 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Calle del Santo, near Orange Grove Road and Shannon Road.

She is described as having gray hair, which she wears in a bonnet, brown eyes and weighing 95 pounds.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

