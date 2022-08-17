Advertise
Authorities: Man caught with pipe bomb, drugs in Cochise County

Thomas Bannister
Thomas Bannister(Cochise County Sheriff's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:24 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Cochise County man is facing charges after he was allegedly found with a pipe bomb, drugs and firearms earlier this month.

Authorities said they searched the shed in the back yard of Thomas Bannister’s home on Pomerene Road on Aug. 3. They reportedly found the bomb, methamphetamine, more than five pounds of marijuana, multiple drug paraphernalia items and several firearms. The pipe bomb was rendered safe by the sheriff’s office’s EOD personnel.

Deputies located and arrested Bannister two days later and booked him into the Cochise County Jail on charges of weapons misconduct, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

