Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Court upholds decision to deny parentless teen abortion

The pregnant 16-year-old doesn’t have parents. Florida law requires written consent from a...
The pregnant 16-year-old doesn’t have parents. Florida law requires written consent from a parent or legal guardian before terminating a pregnancy of anyone under 18.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 9:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Florida appellate court is upholding a lower court’s decision to deny a pregnant teenager a waiver to have an abortion without parental consent.

The 16-year-old, referred to in court documents as Jane Doe 22-B, doesn’t have parents. Florida law requires written consent from a parent or legal guardian before terminating a pregnancy of anyone under 18.

According to the appellate court decision, the teen did not prove that she was sufficiently mature to decide whether to terminate her pregnancy.

The teen told the court she is not ready to have a baby, does not have a job, is still in school and the child’s father is unable to assist her.

One of the appellate judges involved in the case said in a dissent he did not fully agree with the circuit judge’s decision and that the appellate court should return the case to the lower court.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The argument was over a food order.
Man dies from injuries after being punched by Prescott Valley Wendy’s employee
Henry, a Tucson toddler, is back with his family after he was taken when a suspect stole his...
Toddler found safe after getting kidnapped from Tucson gas station
Curt Cooper, 52, died following a fight at the state prison in Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 11.
Inmate dies after fight at Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson
Westbound I-10 was closed because of a deadly wrong-way crash west of Mescal, Arizona, Monday,...
UPDATE: One killed, five injured in wrong-way crash west of Mescal
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights

Latest News

Route, a 10-month-old Capuchin monkey, accidentally dialed 911 while playing with a cellphone...
Mischievous monkey calls 911, sending deputies to zoo
Deputies deduced a Capuchin monkey had apparently picked up the zoo's cellphone, which was in a...
Monkey playing with cellphone calls 911, flabbergasting deputies
Rep. Liz Cheney was already looking ahead to a political future beyond Capitol Hill that could...
Cheney concedes but vows to continue Trump fight
Juanita Ghorm
91-year-old woman missing from Tucson-area