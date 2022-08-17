Advertise
Cyclist dies days after hit-and-run crash near Grant, Oracle in Tucson

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:39 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A cyclist has died days after a hit-and-run accident near Grant and Oracle in Tucson.

The Tucson Police Department said James Charles Ramsay, 56, was in a bicycle lane on Grant when he was hit around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7.

The TPD was notified of Ramsay’s death on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

The vehicle that hit Ramsay did not stay at the scene and anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

