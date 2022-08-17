Deputies looking for missing vulnerable adult

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Deputies from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman missing from the Corona de Tucson area.

Maria Celaya, 23, was last seen on foot Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 16, near the 16000 block of South Houghton Road, near East Sahuarita Road.

She is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 178 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a dark-colored top and dark-colored shorts.

Anyone with information on Celaya’s location is urged to call 911.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.