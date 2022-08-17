FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wet weekend ahead!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More moisture starts to move in Wednesday which will increase storm activity. Widespread showers and/or storms being advertised pretty far out for this upcoming weekend. An easterly wave moving our way should help ramp up storm activity.

WEDNESDAY: 40% chance of rain. Highs in the upper 90s.

THURSDAY: 60% chance of rain. Highs in the low 90s.

FRIDAY: 70% chance of rain. Highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: 80% chance of rain. Highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: 60% chance of rain. Highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: 40% chance of rain. Highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: 30% chance of rain. Highs in the low 90s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.