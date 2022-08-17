Former Tucson-area firefighter dies in officer-involved shooting in Chandler

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A former firefighter with the Northwest Fire District died last month in an officer-involved shooting in Chandler, a suburb of Phoenix.

The Chandler Police Department said Tyson W. Cobb was shot after trying to break into a woman’s apartment and sexually assault her on Sunday, July 17.

The Northwest Fire District confirmed the 44-year-old Cobb worked for the district from 2010-19.

The CPD said officers were called to the complex, located near Dobson and Frye roads, about a home invasion.

Tyson W. Cobb, 44 died in an officer-involved shooting at this Chandler apartment complex on Sunday, July 17. (Arizona's Family)

Cobb and the victim lived in the same complex but did not know each other, according to the CPD.

When officers showed up, Cobb allegedly barricaded himself in his apartment and later climbed onto the roof of the building.

Cobb then allegedly began kicking windows to try to break into other apartments. Officers fired less-than-lethal rounds at him, but they had no effect.

Cobb, who was armed with a knife, allegedly jumped down from the building and approached officers. That is when Cobb was fatally shot.

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING

No officers were injured in the incident.

The NWFD said Cobb resigned from the district in 2019 but did not give a reason.

In 2012, Cobb was honored for saving a woman from a burning car while off-duty.

“It makes me happy to know that I can serve my community and people appreciate it cause oftentimes we don’t know how the community feels about it,” Cobb told KOLD said at the time.

