Investigation underway after inmate dies at Pima County jail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An inmate has died in the Pima County Adult Detention Complex and an investigation is underway.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Wade Welch was found dead at the complex late Tuesday, Aug. 16.

The PCSD said the 37-year-old Welch had been booked Monday on domestic violence charges.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team and Tucson Police Department are investigating.

According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Welch has a criminal history in Pima County.

In 2013, he was convicted of flight from an officer, aggravated robbery, and drug possession.

In 2020, he was convicted of aggravated assault and drug possession.

He was released from prison in July 2021.

