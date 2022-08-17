Advertise
Man shot while driving on Loop 202 in Mesa during possible case of road rage

The southbound side was briefly closed but has since reopened.(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:22 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is hospitalized after being shot while driving on a freeway in east Mesa on Wednesday afternoon, and police are investigating it as a possible case of road rage. Mesa police were called to a hospital about a man who drove up suffering from a gunshot wound. He told officers he was driving south on Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway near Broadway Road when a bullet came through his passenger window, hitting him in the right shoulder.

He described the suspect as a white man in his 50s with salt and pepper hair carrying a handgun, driving a silver Toyota Tacoma. He was last seen driving east on State Route 24. Police say the victim is expected to survive, and they are now trying to figure out what led up to the shooting. The southbound lanes of the 202 were shut down for a short time, but have since reopened.

