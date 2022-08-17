Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Mother charged with murder after leaving child in a hot car, sheriff says

By Jade Moreau, Amanda Johnson and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:39 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC/Gray News) – A woman was charged with second-degree murder after being accused of leaving her 6-month-old daughter in a hot car for five hours, according to authorities.

The baby’s mother, Ivy Lee, 22, flagged down an off-duty deputy Sunday afternoon and told him her daughter, Carissa Lewis, wasn’t breathing, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said.

The off-duty deputy and another deputy who was patrolling the area performed life-saving measures on the baby.

Carissa was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her preliminary cause of death is heat-related, KPLC reported.

Lee originally told detectives that the child was not in her care. She later told detectives that she left the child in her SUV for around five hours at her workplace, Vincent said.

“She stated that she initially left the car running, but a co-worker later told her the car was later running, and she turned her vehicle off,” Chief Deputy Gary Guillory said.

She told authorities she thought the baby was sleeping.

“Ultimately she stated that she left the child in her car while she went to work from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.,” Guillory said.

The sheriff’s office said the Department of Children and Family Services has had prior contact with Lee after she was accused of abandoning another child in a hot car in 2019.

“Yes, DCFS was involved in the case. They were called out, but during the course of the investigation, the mother voluntarily gave us that baby before the state had to get involved,” Guillory said.

Lee’s sister, Ashley Lee, has custody of her first child, Avery.

She said her sister’s relationship with the family and her children was strained. She said they tried to help with Carissa and encouraged Ivy Lee to finish her classes with family services.

Carissa’s father said he was unaware of Ivy Lee’s previous criminal charge concerning her other child, KPLC reported.

Ivy Lee is being held in lieu of a $1.2 million bond.

Copyright 2022 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry, a Tucson toddler, is back with his family after he was taken when a suspect stole his...
Toddler found safe after getting kidnapped from Tucson gas station
The argument was over a food order.
Man dies from injuries after being punched by Prescott Valley Wendy’s employee
Many online speculated that the shipping containers stacked on top of one another were toppled...
Border container toppled in first weekend of use near Yuma
Wreck closes road near Tucson-area school
Tucson police investigate a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian at East Pima Street and...
UPDATE: Police identify victim in fatal hit-and-run crash in midtown

Latest News

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is embarking on what its leaders are calling a...
CDC director announces organization shake-up aimed at speed
FILE - Musician R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago on June 6,...
Prosecutor: R. Kelly trial about singer’s ‘hidden’ side
Oysters are pictured in this photo from December 2006.
2 deaths in Florida linked to raw oysters from Louisiana
This combination of Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 photos shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, and...
DeSantis sued by Florida prosecutor he removed over abortion