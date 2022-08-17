Photographer offers pet portrait sessions to help ‘Rainbow Service Dogs’ find new home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The community is coming together to rally around a Tucson renter who recently had the ‘rug ripped out from under her.’

Kelley Fecteau has been running her nonprofit, Rainbow Service Dogs, Inc., out of her home for the past five years.

A few months ago, Fecteau’s landlord notified her the house would be sold due to the hot housing market.

She says she’s spent thousands of dollars on repairs and won’t be getting any of that money back.

“I have to find a space that’s big enough to run my nonprofit and a landlord that’s willing to because I do have [Section 8] housing as well,” Fecteau said.

Fecteau suffers from seizures. She says they have gotten worse because of the stress.

Her struggle has become her calling in life. Not only does Fecteau rely on a service dog, she started training them for others.

“They are a medical tool,” she said. “They are a lifeline for us.”

Fecteau has helped hundreds of people living with debilitating conditions. Many of her clients are veterans.

“I get this call from Kelley, ‘I got you this grant for $3,500,’” said Ron Lee as he teared up. “I’ve never had somebody do that for me.”

Fecteau’s story inspired local photographer Jacqueline Soffer.

“I was wondering how can I do something where it’s not only benefiting me, it’s benefiting the community,” she said. “Then I learned about Rainbow Service Dogs. So, I’ve started doing pet portraits. You make a $99 donation, and with that donation, you get a portrait session of your dog. The money raised goes to Rainbow Service Dogs.”

Soffer hopes to raise $1,500.

Fecteau refuses to use Rainbow Service Dog grants on housing, even though her home doubles as a nonprofit. Every cent she receives goes towards those she serves.

“The home is just a shell,” said Erika Chiazzese, a veteran and client. “Kelley makes the home. So, wherever she is, we are going to have the same energy, the same good things coming out of it.”

