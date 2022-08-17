Tucson detectives investigating fatal west side shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are seeking information about a shooting early Tuesday, Aug. 16 that left a man dead.

Authorities said they got a 911 call just before 1:40 a.m. reporting a shooting at the intersection of North Ninth Avenue and West Flores Street.

When officers arrived, they found 30-year-old Andrew Jamal Hodge with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. Tucson fire medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Detectives who took evidence and conducted evidence believe this was not a random shooting, and are working to determine a motive.

Anyone with information on Hodge’s death is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME. Tipsters can stay anonymous.

