UPDATE: Man dies following single-vehicle crash in Green Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man died following a single-vehicle crash in Green Valley on Friday, Aug. 12.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said 73-year-old James Schmitt was involved in an accident near Interstate 19 and Esperanza Boulevard.

According to the Green Valley Fire District, Schmitt lost control of his vehicle while exiting I-19 and crashed into a concrete wall. He died at a local hospital.

The PCSD said neither speed nor impairment appear to be a factor in the accident.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.