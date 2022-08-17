Advertise
UPDATE: Man dies following single-vehicle crash in Green Valley

A person was taken to NW Hospital Sahuarita after this crash near I-19 and Esperanza Boulevard...
A person was taken to Northwest Medical Center Sahuarita after this crash near I-19 and Esperanza Boulevard in Green Valley, Arizona, Friday, Aug. 12.(Green Valley Fire District)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 1:03 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man died following a single-vehicle crash in Green Valley on Friday, Aug. 12.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said 73-year-old James Schmitt was involved in an accident near Interstate 19 and Esperanza Boulevard.

According to the Green Valley Fire District, Schmitt lost control of his vehicle while exiting I-19 and crashed into a concrete wall. He died at a local hospital.

The PCSD said neither speed nor impairment appear to be a factor in the accident.

