UPDATE: Man dies following single-vehicle crash in Green Valley
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 1:03 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man died following a single-vehicle crash in Green Valley on Friday, Aug. 12.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said 73-year-old James Schmitt was involved in an accident near Interstate 19 and Esperanza Boulevard.
According to the Green Valley Fire District, Schmitt lost control of his vehicle while exiting I-19 and crashed into a concrete wall. He died at a local hospital.
The PCSD said neither speed nor impairment appear to be a factor in the accident.
