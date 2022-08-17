UPDATE: Missing elderly woman found dead in Tucson area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The elderly Pima County woman reported missing Tuesday afternoon has been found dead.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the body of Juanita Ghorm, 91, was located near Orange Grove and Shannon roads around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

She went missing from the same area around about 5 1/2 hours earlier in the day. The PCSD said there are no suspicious circumstances in her death.

This is the third time this year that a missing person was later found dead in that part of town.

Brian Hamm, 62, was discharged from the Northwest Medical Center on March 17. He was found dead near the hospital four days later.

Victor Cortes, 82, was reported missing from a retirement community near Orange Grove and La Cholla on July 13. He was found dead about a half-mile away the next day.

