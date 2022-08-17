Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

UPDATE: Missing elderly woman found dead in Tucson area

For the third time this year, a missing person had turned up dead in the part of town
Juanita Ghorm
Juanita Ghorm(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:21 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The elderly Pima County woman reported missing Tuesday afternoon has been found dead.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the body of Juanita Ghorm, 91, was located near Orange Grove and Shannon roads around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

She went missing from the same area around about 5 1/2 hours earlier in the day. The PCSD said there are no suspicious circumstances in her death.

This is the third time this year that a missing person was later found dead in that part of town.

Brian Hamm, 62, was discharged from the Northwest Medical Center on March 17. He was found dead near the hospital four days later.

Victor Cortes, 82, was reported missing from a retirement community near Orange Grove and La Cholla on July 13. He was found dead about a half-mile away the next day.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry, a Tucson toddler, is back with his family after he was taken when a suspect stole his...
Toddler found safe after getting kidnapped from Tucson gas station
The argument was over a food order.
Man dies from injuries after being punched by Prescott Valley Wendy’s employee
Many online speculated that the shipping containers stacked on top of one another were toppled...
Border container toppled in first weekend of use near Yuma
UPDATE: One person hurt in crash involving front-end loader, 2 other vehicles
Tucson police investigate a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian at East Pima Street and...
UPDATE: Police identify victim in fatal hit-and-run crash in midtown

Latest News

UPDATE: One person hurt in crash involving front-end loader, 2 other vehicles
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Motor School.
Driver pulled over after going over 90 mph in school zone, Las Vegas police say
Cyclist dies days after hit-and-run crash near Grant, Oracle in Tucson
Wade Welch, 37, was found dead at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex late Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Investigation underway after inmate dies at Pima County jail