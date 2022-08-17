Advertise
UPDATE: Police identify victim in fatal hit-and-run crash in midtown

Tucson police investigate a crash involving a pedestrian at East Pima Street and North Catalina...
Tucson police investigate a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian at East Pima Street and North Catalina Avenue Monday night, Aug. 15.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:58 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are looking for the suspect and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that took a woman’s life late Monday, Aug. 15.

Officers said they were called to the East Pima Street and North Catalina Avenue, where they found the woman suffering from life-threatening injuries, where she later died. Tucson fire medics took her to Banner UMC.

Police said Tuesday that 77-year-old Nyabonj Kuajachol Lual was crossing Pima Street, headed south, when she was struck by a vehicle that was heading east in the curb lane.

The road was not lit and the woman was wearing dark clothing, authorities said.

Investigators said the driver of the vehicle, which they believe to be a white four-door sedan, left the scene before authorities arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

