ACTION DAY: Storm activity to increase, last through weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 weather team has issued First Alert Action Days for Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 18-20, because of the possibility of widespread showers or storms and the potential flash flooding.

A flash flood watch goes into effect Friday at 11 a.m. for all of southern Arizona until Saturday at 11 p.m. The ground is saturated so it won’t take much rainfall to get some flooding.

Expect heavy rain, flash flooding, frequent lightning and strong winds with any storms that develop.

Forecast

THURSDAY: 80% chance of rain. Highs in the low 90s.

FRIDAY: Flash flood watch in place. 90% chance of rain. Highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Flash flood watch in place. 90% chance of rain. Highs in the mid-80s.

SUNDAY: 60% chance of rain. Highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: 40% chance of rain. Highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: 40% chance of rain. Highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 20% chance of rain. Highs in the low 90s.

