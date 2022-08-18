Advertise
Baby snowy owls hatch at Akron Zoo for 1st time ever

Akron Zoo's new snowy owlets
Akron Zoo's new snowy owlets(Source: Akron Zoo Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:15 AM MST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Zoo has two new members in its animal family.

For the first time in Akron Zoo’s history, snowy owlets have hatched.

The pair of baby owls hatched on July 31 and Aug. 3 to parents Frost and Cirrus.

Akron Zoo officials said both owlets are doing well.

Currently, the Akron Zoo said barricades have been put in place for privacy at the owl habitat while the family adjusts with the newest additions.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

