TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A body was found near East 36th Street and South Campbell Avenue in Tucson on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed an investigation is underway after a man was found dead.

The TPD said it is too early to know if there is anything suspicious about the death.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.