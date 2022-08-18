Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flash flood watch in effect Friday & Saturday!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday AM, August 18th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:44 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An easterly wave moving our way should help ramp up storm activity. Widespread showers and/or storms being advertised Thursday through the weekend with the wettest time being Friday and Saturday. Flash Flood Watch goes into effect Friday 11am for all of southern Arizona and lasts through Saturday at 11pm. Remember: turn around, don’t drown!

THURSDAY: 80% chance of rain. Highs in the low 90s.

FRIDAY: Flash flood watch in place. 90% chance of rain. Highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Flash flood watch in place. 90% chance of rain. Highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: 60% chance of rain. Highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: 40% chance of rain. Highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: 40% chance of rain. Highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 20% chance of rain. Highs in the low 90s.

