New owners of Old Tucson say the old western town is back

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Old Tucson Studios closed its doors during the pandemic in 2020.

This past April, a company by the name of Old Tucson Entertainment acquired Old Tucson Studios, which they now call Old Tucson.

Wednesday, the new owners talked about the future of the western town, along with traditional events like NIGHTFALL.

“When I was walking on property I said this is kind of scary,” said Old Tucson Entertainment COO John Harper.

It all hands on deck to put Old Tucson back to its original glory.

“Changing out unbelievable infrastructure work we are doing right now to get the place moving,” said Harper.

The million-dollar question: Is Old Tucson here to stay?

“Will it be open to the community consistently? Yes it will,” he said.

Harper said the traditional feel of cowboy town will stay the same, but it won’t look the same year-round.

“Yeah, you came here in October, and you will come back in November because it is new. We want you to come back in January because it is new. So, it will constantly be evolving into different themes with different activities,” he said.

Harper said there will be concerts, movie productions and of course the holiday traditions.

“It is going to be branded slightly differently but have a different flavor,” he said.

“I am so excited about this! One of the best experiences of Halloween anyone has ever seen, exclaimed Creative Director Erik Blair.

Blair could not help put get excited talking about NIGHTFALL.

Typically, it is the spooky and haunted part of the old wild west.

But this year, NIGHTFALL will be for all ages.

“Every single night will be different. You might uncover a half an hour in that changes how people react the rest of the night. The next night, no one uncovers that secret at all and the two people who were mad when you uncovered it, are perfectly fine with each other,” said Blair.

But if you need a good scare, head on over the mazes.

Harper said they are kicking the dust up in Old Tucson but they could not do it alone.

“I cannot be more thankful for the community and our partners here locally have really done for us,” he said.

You can walk these streets in October at NIGHTFALL. Tickets go on sale Sept. 1.

