Northwest Tucson area hit by storm

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Part of the Tucson area was hit by an intense thunderstorm late Wednesday, Aug. 17.

A reporter near Cortaro Farms Road and Hartman lane saw flooded streets and heavy winds.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service’s office in Tucson predict that conditions will be favorable for widespread thunderstorms through Sunday, and especially on Friday and Saturday.

📈⛈️Monsoon Upswing! ⛈️📈



⚡Coverage of showers & storms will increase thru the weekend.



🌧️🌬️Strong winds & heavy rainfall/flash flooding will be possible.



⚠️The most widespread flash flood threat is forecast to be FRI/SAT!



✅Stay tuned for updates! #AZwx pic.twitter.com/4Dr0ZjrH78 — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) August 17, 2022

If you have monsoon photos or videos, we would love to see them. Have fun, stay save and don’t forget to send your photos to our website !

