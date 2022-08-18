Advertise
Northwest Tucson area hit by storm

A car drives over a flooded road in the northwest Tucson area.
A car drives over a flooded road in the northwest Tucson area.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:08 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Part of the Tucson area was hit by an intense thunderstorm late Wednesday, Aug. 17.

A reporter near Cortaro Farms Road and Hartman lane saw flooded streets and heavy winds.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service’s office in Tucson predict that conditions will be favorable for widespread thunderstorms through Sunday, and especially on Friday and Saturday.

If you have monsoon photos or videos, we would love to see them. Have fun, stay save and don’t forget to send your photos to our website!

