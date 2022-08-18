Advertise
Sprouts to open new Tucson-area store later this year

(Sprouts Farmers Market)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sprouts Farmers Market is opening a new store location in Tucson on Friday, Oct. 28.

According to a news release, construction is almost done at the location, 4800 South Landing Way.

Due to the new store opening, 100 full and part time jobs will be available. Those interested in applying can attend a virtual hiring event on Wednesday, Aug. 31 by clicking here and referencing Store #47 Tucson.

An in-person job fair will be held between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn located at 6575 South Country Club Road in Tucson. Candidates can apply online in advance here. Walk-in applicants are also welcome to attend.

Sprouts is seeking department managers, cashiers, courtesy clerks, backup receivers, administrative coordinators and scan coordinators.

Per the news release, Sprouts offers competitive pay, employee discounts, a fun and rewarding culture and numerous career advancement opportunities.

