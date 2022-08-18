Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Tombstone mine caves in

A hole recently opened over a mining stope in Tombstone.
A hole recently opened over a mining stope in Tombstone.(Cochise County Sheriff's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:30 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A mining stope, or open hole, in on the Vizina Mining Claim in Tombstone has caved and created a hole in the surface in due to recent heavy rains.

According to a public notice from the city of Tombstone, the hole is approximately 50 feet south of the nearby Toughnut Street, and doesn’t present any danger to the street.

Regular size vehicles are safe for travel on Toughnut Street. However, city officials asked that all delivery trucks, RVs and semi trucks refrain from using the road between Fourth Street and Fifth Street and use Highway 80 as an alternate route.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juanita Ghorm
UPDATE: Missing elderly woman found dead in Tucson area
Miguel Cipriano Lara-Cabazos, Aaron Fernando Montiel and Miguel Francisco Rodriguez have been...
UPDATE: Three charged in brutal beating death of man on Tucson’s east side
Sprouts to open new Tucson-area store later this year
Former Northwest Fire District firefighter Tyson W. Cobb was shot and killed by a Chandler...
Former Tucson-area firefighter dies in officer-involved shooting in Chandler
Many online speculated that the shipping containers stacked on top of one another were toppled...
Border container toppled in first weekend of use near Yuma

Latest News

Apple disclosed serious security vulnerabilities Wednesday for iPhones, iPads and Macs.
Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs
The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown, Monday, Aug. 8,...
Judge appears willing to unveil some of Mar-a-Lago affidavit
Former Northwest Fire District firefighter Tyson W. Cobb was shot and killed by a Chandler...
Former Tucson-area firefighter dies in officer-involved shooting in Chandler
Easton Oliverson, a 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah, suffered a serious...
Boy hurt in fall at Little League World Series alert, walks