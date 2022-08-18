Tombstone mine caves in

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A mining stope, or open hole, in on the Vizina Mining Claim in Tombstone has caved and created a hole in the surface in due to recent heavy rains.

According to a public notice from the city of Tombstone, the hole is approximately 50 feet south of the nearby Toughnut Street, and doesn’t present any danger to the street.

Regular size vehicles are safe for travel on Toughnut Street. However, city officials asked that all delivery trucks, RVs and semi trucks refrain from using the road between Fourth Street and Fifth Street and use Highway 80 as an alternate route.

