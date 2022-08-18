Advertise
Tucson man gets prison sentence for stealing Legos, power tools

Joseph James Mierzejewski
Joseph James Mierzejewski(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:07 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has been sentenced for stealing from numerous stores across the Tucson area.

According to Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, Joseph James Mierzejewski previously pleaded guilty to theft and attempted trafficking in stolen property.

On Thursday, Aug. 18, Brnovich announced Mierzejewski was handed a one-year prison sentence to go with four years’ probation.

According to investigators, Mierzejewski would change the barcodes on products to get them at a cheaper price before selling them at pawn shops.

Mierzejewski stole Lego sets, power tools and household products from several stores in Pima County, including Target, Home Depot and Walmart.

