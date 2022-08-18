UPDATE: Three charged in beating death of Tucson man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities recently arrested three men after they allegedly beat another man to death at a Tucson-area mall in June.

Tucson police identified the three suspects as Miguel Francisco Rodriguez, 39; Aaron Fernando Montiel, 47, and Miguel Cipriano Lara-Cabazos, 27. They were all arrested on Saturday, Aug. 13 and were booked into the Pima County Jail with bond set at $1 million each.

Officers were initially called to Eastpointe Market Place, near 22nd Street and Kolb, on June 22 and found 37-year-old Christopher Hart there, suffering from injuries caused by blunt-force trauma.

Hart died later at a local hospital.

Christopher Hart was beaten to death on June 22. (Tucson Police Department)

According to police, Hart got into an argument with a group of men. A short time later, they said, more men arrived and began assaulting Hart and his friend. The suspects then fled the area.

Rodriguez, Montiel and Lara-Cabazos each face charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping.

Friends of Hart’s told KOLD they called him “Crazy Chris,” and described him as having a father, son, brother, uncle and best friend with a heart of gold.

Officers say they are still investigating Hart’s death, and anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

