Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

UPDATE: Three charged in beating death of Tucson man

Miguel Cipriano Lara-Cabazos, Aaron Fernando Montiel and Miguel Francisco Rodriguez have been...
Miguel Cipriano Lara-Cabazos, Aaron Fernando Montiel and Miguel Francisco Rodriguez have been arrested on several charges in connection with the June 22 beating death of Christopher Hart.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:43 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities recently arrested three men after they allegedly beat another man to death at a Tucson-area mall in June.

Tucson police identified the three suspects as Miguel Francisco Rodriguez, 39; Aaron Fernando Montiel, 47, and Miguel Cipriano Lara-Cabazos, 27. They were all arrested on Saturday, Aug. 13 and were booked into the Pima County Jail with bond set at $1 million each.

Officers were initially called to Eastpointe Market Place, near 22nd Street and Kolb, on June 22 and found 37-year-old Christopher Hart there, suffering from injuries caused by blunt-force trauma.

Hart died later at a local hospital.

Christopher Hart was beaten to death on June 22.
Christopher Hart was beaten to death on June 22.(Tucson Police Department)

According to police, Hart got into an argument with a group of men. A short time later, they said, more men arrived and began assaulting Hart and his friend. The suspects then fled the area.

Rodriguez, Montiel and Lara-Cabazos each face charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping.

Friends of Hart’s told KOLD they called him “Crazy Chris,” and described him as having a father, son, brother, uncle and best friend with a heart of gold.

Officers say they are still investigating Hart’s death, and anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henry, a Tucson toddler, is back with his family after he was taken when a suspect stole his...
Toddler found safe after getting kidnapped from Tucson gas station
Many online speculated that the shipping containers stacked on top of one another were toppled...
Border container toppled in first weekend of use near Yuma
Juanita Ghorm
UPDATE: Missing elderly woman found dead in Tucson area
The argument was over a food order.
Man dies from injuries after being punched by Prescott Valley Wendy’s employee
UPDATE: One person hurt in crash involving front-end loader, 2 other vehicles

Latest News

Former Northwest Fire District firefighter Tyson W. Cobb was shot and killed by a Chandler...
Former Tucson-area firefighter dies in officer-involved shooting in Chandler
Arizona’s allocation of Colorado River water is slashed
Arizona’s allocation of Colorado River water is slashed
Rudy Giuliani appears at a Fulton County, Georgia, courthouse on Wednesday ahead of giving...
Giuliani says he met his obligation with Georgia grand jury
Sprouts to open new Tucson-area store later this year