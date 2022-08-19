Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

2 Wendy’s employees shot in Cincinnati, one critically injured

By Chancelor Winn and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 8:24 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting at a Wendy’s in Walnut Hills.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. outside the location, when two people were shot, according to police. Both victims are employees of the restaurant.

EMS transported them to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where one of the victims is in critical condition. The other victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no additional information on the suspect.

CPD District Four units are investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sprouts to open new Tucson-area store later this year
Miguel Cipriano Lara-Cabazos, Aaron Fernando Montiel and Miguel Francisco Rodriguez have been...
UPDATE: Three charged in brutal beating death of man on Tucson’s east side
Juanita Ghorm
UPDATE: Missing elderly woman found dead in Tucson area
Former Northwest Fire District firefighter Tyson W. Cobb was shot and killed by a Chandler...
Former Tucson-area firefighter dies in officer-involved shooting in Chandler
Many online speculated that the shipping containers stacked on top of one another were toppled...
Border container toppled in first weekend of use near Yuma

Latest News

(Source: U.S. Forest Service)
Officials warn of severe of flooding on popular hiking trails
Police in Southern California shared a video of looters they say ransacked a convenience store...
VIDEO: Flash mob ransacks, vandalizes 7-Eleven after street takeover, police say
Police in Southern California shared a video of looters they say ransacked a convenience store...
Police: Group ransacks store after street takeover
Assessment of August 2 primary election gets mixed reviews
Assessment of August 2 primary election gets mixed reviews