39 students rescued from school bus in Picture Rocks

(KMOV)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:37 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - First responders rescued 39 students and two drivers from a school bus trapped on the road in the Picture Rocks area on Friday, Aug. 19.

According to Pima County sheriff’s deputies, Tucson Mountain District patrol deputies and Picture Rocks firefighters conducted the rescue in the area of Sandario Road and Ina Road. The bus was from Marana Unified School District, authorities said.

All occupants of the bus were moved to another bus. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

