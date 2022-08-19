Advertise
Arizona Cardinals first preseason home game happens this weekend

The Arizona Cardinals kick off their pre-season with a home game against the Baltimore Ravens...
The Arizona Cardinals kick off their pre-season with a home game against the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:55 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Are you ready for football? The Arizona Cardinals kick off their first home preseason game on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Cardinals will also debut a new look. Good Morning Arizona reporter Steven Sarabia was live with a first look at the team’s new helmet and what to expect this season at State Farm Stadium.

