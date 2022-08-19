Authorities at standoff near Davis-Monthan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are working to get a possible burglary suspect to come out of a vacant house in southeast Tucson on Friday, Aug. 19.

The SWAT Team and officers were seen outside the house, located in the 2900 block of South Kolb Road, shortly before 3 p.m.

Authorities say no injuries were reported and no weapons are involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

According to officers,

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.