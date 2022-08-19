Authorities at standoff near Davis-Monthan
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:23 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are working to get a possible burglary suspect to come out of a vacant house in southeast Tucson on Friday, Aug. 19.
The SWAT Team and officers were seen outside the house, located in the 2900 block of South Kolb Road, shortly before 3 p.m.
Authorities say no injuries were reported and no weapons are involved.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
