FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flash flood watch in place through Saturday!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday AM, August 19th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 7:19 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Expect a very busy weekend as a potent system rolls through. A Flash Flood Watch goes into effect Friday 11am for all of southern Arizona and lasts through Saturday at 11pm. Periods of heavy rain expected through the weekend with isolated severe thunderstorms possible. Remember: turn around, don’t drown! Highs will be “cool” in the 80s.

Next week looks a little less active with daily afternoon storm chances and highs in the 90s.

FRIDAY: Flash Flood Watch in place. 90% chance of rain. Highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Flash Flood Watch in place. 90% chance of rain. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY: 70% chance of rain. Highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: 40% chance of rain. Highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: 40% chance of rain. Highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 50% chance of rain. Highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: 20% chance of rain. Highs in the mid 90s.

