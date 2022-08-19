Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Man who killed Mesa store clerk over pack of cigarettes gets nearly 40 years in prison

Apolinar Altamirano, 37, was sentenced to nearly 40 years in prison on Friday.
Apolinar Altamirano, 37, was sentenced to nearly 40 years in prison on Friday.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 3:05 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The man convicted in the deadly shooting of a convenience store worker seven years ago will spend nearly four decades in prison.

In January 2015, police say Apolinar Altamirano walked into a QuikTrip store in Mesa and tried to steal cigarettes. When an employee tried to stop him, Altamirano shot him. Grant Ronneback, 21, died as a result.

TRENDING: Family grieving after pregnant woman killed in head-on crash in Glendale

The shooting gained national attention at the time because Altamirano was an undocumented immigrant who was awaiting deportation on a prior offense. He was initially charged with first-degree murder and prosecutors sought the death penalty. A lower court took the death penalty off the table because Altamirano was intellectually disabled, and the state Supreme Court agreed.

After years of criminal proceedings and delays, Altamirano pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and other charges this past May. On Friday, the now-37-year-old was sentenced to 38.5 years in prison. This comes after he previously pleaded guilty to weapons charges in 2017 and was sentenced to six years.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sprouts to open new Tucson-area store later this year
Joseph James Mierzejewski
Tucson man gets prison sentence for stealing Legos, power tools
Imagen ilustrativa
WATCH: Man pulls gun on group of skateboarders in Arizona
Miguel Cipriano Lara-Cabazos, Aaron Fernando Montiel and Miguel Francisco Rodriguez have been...
UPDATE: Three charged in brutal beating death of man on Tucson’s east side
Former Northwest Fire District firefighter Tyson W. Cobb was shot and killed by a Chandler...
Former Tucson-area firefighter dies in officer-involved shooting in Chandler

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - R. Kelly is on trial in Chicago. His legal team is getting its chance Friday to...
Witness about R. Kelly: I didn’t want to ‘carry his lies’
Tucson police work to coax a suspect out of a home on Kolb Road.
UPDATE: No suspects found during standoff near Davis-Monthan
Nearly 30 Marana students rescued after school bus gets trapped on flooded road
Crews rescued 27 students after a Marana Unified School District bus got trapped on a flooded...
Nearly 30 Marana students rescued after bus gets trapped in floodwaters
Overton Road is often closed because of storm runoff during the monsoon.
Pima County road closures