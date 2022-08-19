Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Officials: 3 killed after planes collided in California

This photo provided by KION-TV shows multiple agencies responding to Watsonville Municipal...
This photo provided by KION-TV shows multiple agencies responding to Watsonville Municipal Airport, northwest of Watsonville, in Santa Cruz County, California, after two planes attempting to land collided on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.(KION-TV via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:41 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say three people and a dog were killed after two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a rural airport.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Friday that the names of those killed Thursday at the Watsonville Municipal Airport will be released once their families have been notified.

NTSB air safety investigator Fabian Salazar says that there were two people aboard a twin-engine Cessna 340 and only the pilot aboard a single-engine Cessna 152 during the crash.

The city-owned airport does not have a control tower to direct aircraft landing and taking off.

The airport accounts for about 40% of all general aviation activities in the Monterey Bay area, according to the City of Watsonville’s website.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sprouts to open new Tucson-area store later this year
Joseph James Mierzejewski
Tucson man gets prison sentence for stealing Legos, power tools
Imagen ilustrativa
WATCH: Man pulls gun on group of skateboarders in Arizona
Miguel Cipriano Lara-Cabazos, Aaron Fernando Montiel and Miguel Francisco Rodriguez have been...
UPDATE: Three charged in brutal beating death of man on Tucson’s east side
Former Northwest Fire District firefighter Tyson W. Cobb was shot and killed by a Chandler...
Former Tucson-area firefighter dies in officer-involved shooting in Chandler

Latest News

Janus cats are extremely rare, the result of a genetic mutation caused by excess protein...
Kitten born with two faces in Arkansas
MUST SEE: Cat in Harrison, Ark. born with two heads
MUST SEE: Cat in Harrison, Ark. born with two heads
39 students rescued from school bus in Picture Rocks
Storms roll into Tucson on Friday, Aug. 19.
ACTION DAYS: Flash flood warnings issued for southern Arizona