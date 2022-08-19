Officials warn of severe of flooding on popular hiking trails

SABINO CANYON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Local search and rescue teams in Pima County are worried about hikers who might get caught in the heavy rain.

One major concern is the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, where runoff from the Sabino Creek can get pretty large.

“The lower the water the better, and we would avoid crossing if it’s at the knees,” said Sergeant Stephen Ferree with Pima County Search and Rescue. He added that anything above the knees isn’t worth the cross.

“You can be easily swept away. There’s also a lot of debris that was left in the canyon. And it’s pretty dark so you may not see that. You could either step in something and lose your footing, or something could hit you and wash you away,” Ferree said.

He continued in saying that no matter how many warnings PCSD put out, there’s always someone who thinks they are invincible.

Already this year, search and rescue have already had a number of calls for water rescues.

But with the increase in storms, officials know there will be an increase in rescues and warn that if someone does get stuck, they may have to wait until rescuers can get to them.

