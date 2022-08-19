Payroll problems plague Amphitheater Unified School District

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona teachers receive the lowest pay in the nation, according to HireAHelper. The California-based company connects people with professional movers.

Now, some local teachers have also gone unpaid for weeks.

Payroll issues are hampering Amphitheater Unified School District, leaving some retired educators with surprise deposits and full-time employees scrambling to pay their bills.

“I thought, ‘Well that’s odd,’” said Deanna Butler.

That was the retired teacher’s reaction when she opened her bank app this week and noticed the balance was higher than expected.

“So, I scrolled down and there was a deposit from Amphitheater on August 12,” Butler said.

$742.13 was deposited into her account for 40 hours she didn’t work.

“I messaged a colleague the next day and said, ‘Did you guys get Prop 301 money with your last check or another stipend?’ I told her, ‘I got a deposit from Amphi that looked pretty suspicious,’” said Butler. “That’s when I received an email back that there were all kinds of problems going on, teachers had not been paid.”

One of those employees is a substitute teacher, who didn’t want to be identified for fear of backlash. The Amphi employee sent KOLD News 13 the following internal email.

Letter from Amphitheater Superintendent Todd Jaeger

The substitute teacher claims the problems date back to summer school. She says she missed a paycheck on July 1 and July 15, and says it took three weeks to receive payment. That resulted in late fees on missed credit card payments. However, the substitute teacher is more concerned about her coworkers, two of whom reportedly approached their principal asking for help with mortgage payments.

Monet Richards is a teacher at La Cima Middle School. She says she was supposed to get paid on August 12. Instead, she received payment on August 18.

“We still showed up to work and did our jobs despite not getting paid,” said Richards. “There was poor communication from the Superintendent, the district didn’t step in to make sure the new [payroll] team had the necessary resources. My principal had to loan staff money so they could pay their bills.”

“Living paycheck to paycheck is life for a lot of [teachers],” said Butler. “It’s just not a livable wage, especially with inflation.”

Butler says she stopped by the district office to give the money back. She hopes the deposit won’t impact her taxes.

“My message is to the district,” said Butler. “I think the key here is build trust with your teachers. Your teachers love teaching, they love the kids, they want to make a difference in the world, they know the pay is not good. You are always going to be competing for teachers, but having that relationship of trust and treating teachers like professionals would go a million miles.”

Amphitheater Unified School District responded to our request for comment. On Thursday, a spokesperson sent the following statement:

“The most important thing to know is that all of our employees will be paid the compensation they have earned. All pay issues that we are aware of have been resolved or are being resolved. Checks were issued today to some people who had missing pay. The start of the school year always presents complications because districts add new employees and staff members change positions. This year, we have a new Payroll team that has been working very hard to learn the ropes and troubleshoot the normal issues we see this time of year while also learning new systems. We are hiring additional staff to the team to help manage the workload and are continuing to train all of our new employees around the District on our processes. We are also reviewing our normal practices to determine how we can reduce the crush of pay changes and issues that always occur at the beginning of the school year. Finally, we are talking with our vendors to identify and resolve system problems that have added to the complications this year. Regarding people who received pay they were not entitled to, we are aware of just a few of these cases.

We issued off-cycle paychecks to some employees who were missing pay. Most of these were for employees who were missing hours from things like training over the summer. Less than 20 employees were missing a paycheck, and they got those today. Each situation is a little different, and we are managing them case-by-case. We don’t expect any unusual problems for the next payroll.”

