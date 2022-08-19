Thousands still without power, schools closed following powerful storms in West Valley

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Another round of storms that made their way into the Phoenix metro area Thursday left behind damage including fallen trees and downed power lines. Friday morning, thousands are still without power in the West Valley, which has led to some school closures.

Video from our news helicopter shows damage left behind by powerful storms in the West Valley.

Parts of Peoria were hit the hardest, where downed power lines have shut down various intersections in the city. Here’s the current list of closures:

83rd Avenue & Cactus Road - closed in all directions

91st Avenue from Peoria to Grand avenues

Cactus Road from 83rd to 91st avenues

79th Avenue from Cactus Road to Peoria Avenue

79th Avenue & Columbine Road

Area drivers are asked to find alternative routes. The damage at 83rd Avenue and Cactus Road also includes downed traffic lights and Peoria police expect the intersection to be closed for an extended amount of time.

#TrafficAlert - Multiple closures due to storm damage & power lines down.

- 83rd Ave / Cactus Rd Intersection - All directions

- 91st Ave from Peoria to Grand Ave.

- Cactus Rd from 83rd to 91st Ave

- 79th Ave from Cactus to Peoria Ave

- 79th Ave & Columbine Rd pic.twitter.com/K6h6916Czf — Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaPoliceAZ) August 19, 2022

As of 8 a.m. Friday, roughly 3,500 APS customers remain without power in the Peoria area. That’s down from about 5,000 two hours prior. One area resident told Arizona’s Family reporter Gibby Parra that they haven’t had electricity since last night.

The outages forced the Peoria Unified School District to cancel classes Friday at Peoria High School, Peoria Flex Academy and MET Professional Academy. Cheyenne, Alta Loma and Peoria elementary schools will also be closed. A district spokesperson asks that parents not send their children to those schools, even once power is restored. The district is evaluating other nearby campuses to determine if any other schools will be affected. Follow updates from Peoria USD here.

Part of a tree fell on this SUV at a home during Thursday storms near 83rd Avenue and Paradise in Peoria. (Arizona's Family)

Some area residents told Parra they haven’t seen damage like this in over 20 years. A few were up before sunrise Friday trying to clean up downed trees.

The West Valley wasn’t the only area impacted by the monsoon. In Queen Creek, several locations have been closed due to recent storms including the HPEC community. At Founder’s Park, the ball fields, playground and skate park are also closed.

Friday and Saturday are still First Alert weather days, as a Flood Watch goes into effect at 11 a.m. for more rain that’s likely later today. Check out the latest forecast here.

