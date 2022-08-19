UPDATE: No suspects found during standoff near Davis-Monthan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police searched a vacant home near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base for a possible robbery suspect and came up empty handed on Friday, Aug. 19.

The SWAT Team and officers were seen outside the house, located in the 2900 block of South Kolb Road, shortly before 3 p.m. The SWAT team searched the house, but no one was located.

Authorities say no injuries were reported and no weapons are involved.

According to officers,

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.