WATCH: Man pulls gun on group of skateboarders in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona authorities are investigating after a man pulled a handgun on a group of skateboarders earlier this week.

The incident went viral early Thursday, Aug. 18, after social media influencer TizzyEnt posted a video. TizzyEnt has more than five million followers across Twitter, Instagram and TikTok .

So I need to know, who is he and where is this? pic.twitter.com/5hgJGAHI2E — TizzyEnt (@TizzyEnt) August 18, 2022

In the video, you can see a group of skateboarders practicing tricks and hanging out in an empty church parking lot. A man in a Telsa pulled up and exited his vehicle as a skateboarder was doing a rail grind.

As the skateboarder lost control, the man pulled out a handgun. That is when the skateboarder and friends decided to leave the area.

TizzyEnt asked his followers to help find out where the incident happened and identify those involved.

Less than five hours later, he had his answers and posted another video.

Found the skater from the video & got the full story. He was arrested! pic.twitter.com/z76SHzA3CC — TizzyEnt (@TizzyEnt) August 18, 2022

According to TizzyEnt, the incident happened in Gilbert and the skateboarder’s name is Corbin.

Corbin told TizzyEnt he and his friends were making a video in the church’s parking lot when the man drove up.

Cordin said the man told them to leave, but he said they told the man to call the cops if he wanted.

The man then allegedly drove around a bit before parking his vehicle, getting out and pulling his gun.

Corbin said the man followed him and his friends for a bit after they left the area.

Corbin said the next day, Monday, Aug. 15, they reported the incident to the Gilbert Police Department. TizzyEnt said the GPD went to the church, got security video and were able to identify the man through his license plate.

According to 12 News’ Brahm Resnik , the GPD said the incident happened around noon Sunday and it is being investigated as a possible aggravated assault.

UPDATE @GilbertPolice tells @12News they have recovered weapon & are investigating the possible aggravated assault. PD Statement below. https://t.co/4EdCyk9zze pic.twitter.com/fT1qEwXmhh — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) August 18, 2022

Resnik said the man has not been arrested, but his gun was taken. The case will be turned over to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, which would decide whether or not to charge the man.

TizzyEnt, whose real name is Micheal McWhorter, is a well-known director and commentary. He himself went viral last year when he exposed a massive vaccine card scam.

