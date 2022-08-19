Flash flood warning issued for central Pima County
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:36 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Weather Service in Tucson issued a flash flood warning in southern Arizona on Friday, Aug. 19.
- A flash flood warning is in effect in central Pima County until 12:30 p.m. The warned area includes Kitt Peak, Pan Tak and Contreras Burn Scar.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building during a severe thunderstorm.
Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
