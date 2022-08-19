Flash flood warning issued for central Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Weather Service in Tucson issued a flash flood warning in southern Arizona on Friday, Aug. 19.

A flash flood warning is in effect in central Pima County until 12:30 p.m. The warned area includes Kitt Peak, Pan Tak and Contreras Burn Scar.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building during a severe thunderstorm.

Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

