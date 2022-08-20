FIRST ALERT - Flood Watch until 11 PM Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Our soggy weather continues through Saturday evening with scattered to widespread showers and embedded thunderstorms. With near-record precipitable water to tap into, heavy rainfall and flooding remain the primary storm concerns this weekend. All of southern Arizona – and most of the state – is included in a Flood Watch through 11 PM Saturday.

Some showers may linger on the radar Sunday morning, with scattered storms possible again by the heat of the day. Skies should dry out for us Sunday night into Monday morning. A more typical monsoonal pattern takes hold next week with daily storm chances and warming temperatures.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Flood Watch until 11 PM. Low near 70°.

SUNDAY: 60% chance of showers and storms. High in the mid to upper 80s.

MONDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms. High in the lower 90s.

TUESDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms. High in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 50% chance of showers and storms. High in the low to mid 90s.

THURSDAY: 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

