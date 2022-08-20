Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stormy weekend ahead

Allie Potter August 20 Weather
By Allie Potter
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 11:58 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Shower and thunderstorm chances will continue into next week with a continued uptick in activity today. The main threats will be strong gusty winds and heavy rainfall especially Saturday. Otherwise, temperatures will be 5-10 degrees below normal into early next week.

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11:00 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 2:00 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 5:00 a.m., then a chance of showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 8:00 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south southeast in the evening.

Monday: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the morning.

Monday Night: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11:00 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Tuesday: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11:00 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 96.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11:00 p.m., then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11:00 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11:00 p.m., then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Thursday Night: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Friday: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 96.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A hole recently opened over a mining stope in Tombstone.
Tombstone mine caves in
Several children were rescued from a bus in Picture Rocks.
Nearly 30 Marana students rescued after school bus gets trapped on flooded road
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Tucson police work to coax a suspect out of a home on Kolb Road.
UPDATE: No suspects found during standoff near Davis-Monthan
UPDATE: Suspect surrenders ‘peacefully’ after police standoff

Latest News

Overton Road is often closed because of storm runoff during the monsoon.
Pima County road closures
Storms roll into Tucson on Friday, Aug. 19.
ACTION DAYS: Flash flood warning issued for northeastern Pima County until 2:15 p.m.
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, AUGUST 19, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flash flood watch in place through Saturday!
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, AUGUST 19, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, AUGUST 19, 2022