FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Stormy weekend ahead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Shower and thunderstorm chances will continue into next week with a continued uptick in activity today. The main threats will be strong gusty winds and heavy rainfall especially Saturday. Otherwise, temperatures will be 5-10 degrees below normal into early next week.

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11:00 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 2:00 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 5:00 a.m., then a chance of showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 8:00 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south southeast in the evening.

Monday: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the morning.

Monday Night: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11:00 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Tuesday: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11:00 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 96.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11:00 p.m., then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11:00 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11:00 p.m., then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Thursday Night: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Friday: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 96.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.