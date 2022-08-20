Four hikers rescued in Sabino Canyon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Friday evening, four hikers were caught off guard by fast moving water in Sabino Canyon. They were stranded on the other side of a water crossing, located just south of the Sabino Dam.

Emergency personnel from the Tucson Fire Department (TFD), Rural Metro and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) were quick to respond.

However, that urgency wasn’t felt by all of the trapped hikers.

“Two people originally made the call and we were able to get them across the water safely,” said Deputy Stevan Chuk. “Once that was done, two more arrived. The other two had decided they were going to spend some more time on trail. From the standpoint of safety as far as search and rescue goes, we would have preferred those people come out.”

Dep. Chuk says no one was injured.

The ordeal drew a crowd of curious onlookers. Christine Smith got her first glimpse of a ladder rescue as she passed on a nearby path.

“The water is very deceiving,” said Smith. “The current it’s very strong, it can knock you off your feet in no time and down you go.”

Last Friday, firefighters were called to the same water crossing in Sabino Canyon. 25 people, including young children, had to be rescued.

“There are plenty of places to view the water, just don’t put yourself in the water,” Dep. Chuk said.

Smith is an avid hiker. She urges caution as we head into a rainy weekend.

“Use common sense, watch the weather, wear appropriate clothing and bring water,” Smith said.

