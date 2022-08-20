Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Four hikers rescued in Sabino Canyon

Crews respond to the same location where 25 people were stranded last week
Four hikers rescued in Sabino Canyon
By Hannah Tiede
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:13 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Friday evening, four hikers were caught off guard by fast moving water in Sabino Canyon. They were stranded on the other side of a water crossing, located just south of the Sabino Dam.

Emergency personnel from the Tucson Fire Department (TFD), Rural Metro and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) were quick to respond.

However, that urgency wasn’t felt by all of the trapped hikers.

“Two people originally made the call and we were able to get them across the water safely,” said Deputy Stevan Chuk. “Once that was done, two more arrived. The other two had decided they were going to spend some more time on trail. From the standpoint of safety as far as search and rescue goes, we would have preferred those people come out.”

Dep. Chuk says no one was injured.

The ordeal drew a crowd of curious onlookers. Christine Smith got her first glimpse of a ladder rescue as she passed on a nearby path.

“The water is very deceiving,” said Smith. “The current it’s very strong, it can knock you off your feet in no time and down you go.”

Last Friday, firefighters were called to the same water crossing in Sabino Canyon. 25 people, including young children, had to be rescued.

“There are plenty of places to view the water, just don’t put yourself in the water,” Dep. Chuk said.

Smith is an avid hiker. She urges caution as we head into a rainy weekend.

“Use common sense, watch the weather, wear appropriate clothing and bring water,” Smith said.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sprouts to open new Tucson-area store later this year
Joseph James Mierzejewski
Tucson man gets prison sentence for stealing Legos, power tools
A hole recently opened over a mining stope in Tombstone.
Tombstone mine caves in
Imagen ilustrativa
WATCH: Man pulls gun on group of skateboarders in Arizona
Several children were rescued from a bus in Picture Rocks.
Nearly 30 Marana students rescued after school bus gets trapped on flooded road

Latest News

UPDATE: Suspect surrenders ‘peacefully’ after police standoff
Arizona’s Heart & Sol: Woman’s handcrafted kindness benefits sick children
Arizona’s Heart & Sol: Woman’s handcrafted kindness benefits sick children
KMSB News 5:30-6 p.m. recurring - clipped version
Widespread rain expected throughout weekend in Southern Arizona
Storms roll into Tucson on Friday, Aug. 19.
ACTION DAYS: Flash flood warnings issued for southern Arizona