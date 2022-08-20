Pima County deputies looking for missing Green Valley woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Departmen is currently searching for a vulnerable missing woman.

Christine Meyers-Brinson, 52, is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair.

She was last seen on foot in the 3800 block of West Calle Seis in Green Valley, Arizona, on Saturday morning, Aug. 20.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is urged to call 911.

