Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Pima County deputies looking for missing Green Valley woman

Christine Meyers-Brinson
Christine Meyers-Brinson(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 2:07 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Departmen is currently searching for a vulnerable missing woman.

Christine Meyers-Brinson, 52, is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 180 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair.

She was last seen on foot in the 3800 block of West Calle Seis in Green Valley, Arizona, on Saturday morning, Aug. 20.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is urged to call 911.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A hole recently opened over a mining stope in Tombstone.
Tombstone mine caves in
Several children were rescued from a bus in Picture Rocks.
Nearly 30 Marana students rescued after school bus gets trapped on flooded road
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Tucson police work to coax a suspect out of a home on Kolb Road.
UPDATE: No suspects found during standoff near Davis-Monthan
UPDATE: Suspect surrenders ‘peacefully’ after police standoff

Latest News

Arizona’s Heart & Sol: Woman’s handcrafted kindness benefits sick children
Arizona’s Heart & Sol: Woman’s handcrafted kindness benefits sick children
Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona
Missing vulnerable adult found
Old Tucson gears up for its long-awaited return with Nightfall.
Old Tucson gears up for a long-awaited return with Nightfall