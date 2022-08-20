Advertise
Tucson SWAT Team at home in midtown

(WAFB)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 7:15 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police and SWAT team agents have surrounded a home near the intersection of First Street and Grant Road on Friday evening, Aug. 19.

Authorities said they were working to take a wanted person into custody at a home in the 400 block of East Wilcox Lane.

At around 7 p.m., officers said no weapons had been used and no injuries had been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

