UPDATE: Suspect surrenders ‘peacefully’ after police standoff

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police and say a suspect has surrendered peacefully after they and a SWAT team agents became involved in a standoff on Friday evening, Aug. 19.

Authorities said they were working to take a wanted person into custody at a home in the 400 block of East Wilcox Lane, near the intersection of First Street and Grant Road.

At around 7 p.m., officers said no weapons had been used and no injuries had been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

