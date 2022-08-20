Widespread rain expected throughout weekend in Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several inches of rain are expected to fall in some areas between Friday and Sunday.

It’s making fire crews like Northwest fire keep extra staff this weekend to be ready for any and all calls.

Captain Colt Jackson says he’s ready to respond when the call comes in saying: “We practice all year long to keep ourselves sharp for swift water rescues.”

And he’s out with a warning every Tucsonan has heard before.

“If you do see water running it may not look like a lot but it could wash the road out from underneath you. It hides a lot of the stuff as it can hide the road, so you may not know you’re on the road,” he said.

These washes and running water aren’t just a danger to you. but are also dangerous to rescuers.

Jackson said the department uses lots of different technologies to monitor the weather and running washes, but they can still be unpredictable.

“It may not be raining where you’re at but depending on how these washes run. So it may not be raining where you’re at and that water may be running towards you,” he said.

Now the Rillito wash is just one of several officials are monitoring over the weekend. So again, if you’re heading out for a walk or a hike, check the weather to make sure you don’t get stuck.

