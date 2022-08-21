Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers continue through the weekend

Allie Potter August 21 Weather
By Allie Potter
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 11:00 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Daily showers and thunderstorms will continue into this coming week although the heavy rainfall threat will be much less than this past weekend. Temperatures will be well below normal today then follow a warming trend during the work week.

Today: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11:00 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 92. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east southeast in the evening.

Tuesday: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11:00 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 96. East wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Night: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11:00 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11:00 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11:00 p.m., then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Thursday Night: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Friday: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 97.

Friday Night: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Saturday: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 97.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

