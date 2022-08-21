Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Typical monsoon pattern returns this week

5 day forecast
5 day forecast(KOLD)
By Mallory Schnell
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 4:48 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a drier first half of Sunday, isolated to scattered storms are possible through this evening with heavy rainfall and gusty winds being our main storm concerns. We’ll continue the transition back to a more “typical” monsoonal pattern this week with daily storm chances – mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will warm back into the 90s with lows in the 70s.

TONIGHT: Scattered storms early. Partly cloudy skies otherwise. Lows in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TUESDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

THURSDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A hole recently opened over a mining stope in Tombstone.
Tombstone mine caves in
The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team is investigating an officer-involved shooting near Ajo...
Man dies following officer-involved shooting on Tucson’s south side
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
Four hikers rescued in Sabino Canyon
Four hikers rescued in Sabino Canyon
Christine Meyers-Brinson
UPDATE: Pima County deputies find missing Green Valley woman

Latest News

Allie Potter August 21 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers continue through the weekend
Overton Road is often closed because of storm runoff during the monsoon.
Pima County road closures
Flood Watch until 11 PM Saturday
FIRST ALERT - Flood Watch until 5 AM Sunday
Storms roll into Tucson on Friday, Aug. 19.
ACTION DAYS: Heavy rains possible through Sunday