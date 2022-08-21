FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Typical monsoon pattern returns this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a drier first half of Sunday, isolated to scattered storms are possible through this evening with heavy rainfall and gusty winds being our main storm concerns. We’ll continue the transition back to a more “typical” monsoonal pattern this week with daily storm chances – mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will warm back into the 90s with lows in the 70s.

TONIGHT: Scattered storms early. Partly cloudy skies otherwise. Lows in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the lower 90s.

TUESDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

THURSDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.