TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said a vulnerable woman has been found.

Christine Meyers-Brinson, 52, went missing Saturday morning, August 20 in the 3800 block of West Calle Seis in Green Valley

Sunday, PCSD told KOLD News 13, Meyers-Brinson was located safe.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.