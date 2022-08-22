Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Dog found in bottom of trash can finds forever home

Oscar was found by a city worker, who heard the puppy crying for help in a trash can.
Oscar was found by a city worker, who heard the puppy crying for help in a trash can.(Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center)
By Travis Leder
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:22 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Gray News) - An Ohio dog shelter has announced that a dog who was found in a trash can was later adopted.

The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center posted to Facebook that 10-week-old Oscar was found by a City of Columbus employee and an animal control deputy in a neighborhood park.

The city employee heard the puppy crying for help when he was emptying trash and found Oscar sitting at the bottom of the trash can.

The animal control deputy took the dog to the shelter, where he received medical care.

Oscar was adopted by a couple during the center’s Clear The Shelters event, which had more than 200 dogs available for adoption last week.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting...
Man dies in officer-involved shooting on Tucson’s south side
Christine Meyers-Brinson
UPDATE: Pima County deputies find missing Green Valley woman
Four hikers rescued in Sabino Canyon
Four hikers rescued in Sabino Canyon
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
A hole recently opened over a mining stope in Tombstone.
Tombstone mine caves in

Latest News

The daughter of an influential Russian political theorist was killed in a car bombing on the...
Russia blames Ukraine for nationalist’s car bombing death
Brittany Taylor just moved into her apartment two days ago. She awoke Monday to find it flooded.
RAW: Woman wakes to flooded Dallas-area apartment
FILE - Fetty Wap appears at the MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J., on Aug. 26, 2019.
Rapper Fetty Wap pleads guilty to conspiracy drug charge
In this Oct. 26, 2009 photo, the Ford logo is seen on the automaker's headquarters in Dearborn,...
Ford cutting 3,000 white-collar jobs in bid to lower costs
Jesse James Perez-Geehan is facing several charges in connection with the November 2020 death...
UPDATE: Homicide suspect surrenders following standoff in Tucson