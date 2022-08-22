Advertise
Firefighters battle massive house fire in north Scottsdale

The fire was initially thought to be under control before flaring back up.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:51 AM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An early-morning blaze that was originally thought to be extinguished at a Scottsdale home has flared back up into a large fire.

Fire crews were initially called to the home around 5:30 a.m. located on 79th Street, just north of Dynamite Boulevard between Scottsdale and Pima roads. Everyone in the home made it out safely while firefighters found the fire in the attic.

They initially got the fire quickly under control, but the Scottsdale Fire Dept. says a hot spot flared back up. Now a large part of the home is on fire, with flames visible shooting through the roof. Fire officials upgraded the call to a first-alarm response, calling for additional manpower.

Arizona’s Family has a crew gathering information. Check back for updates.

